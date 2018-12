Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Military leaders and many in the political and contracting realm worry the nation is losing it’s competitive military advantage. The Commission on National Defense Strategy has called for a boost in spending, which is not an uncommon Washington response. Dan Grazier, a Jack Shanahan Military Fellow at the Project on Government Oversight and a Marine Corps veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss this conclusion.