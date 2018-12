Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Plenty is left to learn about the human brain. Now the National Institutes of Health has expanded an initiative known as the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies. The latest round of grant funding is $220 million, doubling the BRAIN investment. Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more on the goals of the initiative and where the money will do.