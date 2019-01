Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress remains at an impasse over much of the federal budget. In a few weeks it will have to agree whether to raise the debt ceiling, threatening the next showdown. Yet at least in the House the new Congress has shown some bipartisanship in the way it governs itself. That might bode well for the future. The Firewall editor in chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.