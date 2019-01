Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few contractors ever dreamed the partial government shutdown would start to approach a full month. So the question becomes: How do you keep operating through such a long lapse in revenue? And should the end come into view, how do you gear up? David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some insight.