If you’ve had one of those careers that switches from government to industry, or vice versa, you’ve probably lived through more than one lapse in funding. A case in point: Richard Spires, the former chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security and now the CEO of Learning Tree International. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with what it looks like in that unique federal market.