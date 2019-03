Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You can learn a lot from studying the structure and dynamics of planetary magnetospheres, or at least some of us can. Michelle Thomsen, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, is a long-time federal and recently won a major award from the National Academies of Science. She was one of three winners interviewed this week on Federal Drive with Tom Temin and she called in from her station at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

