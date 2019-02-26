What stricter US regulation of the internet might look like

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Companies and government agencies regularly lose control of customer or citizen data because of cyber attacks or, simply, mistakes. But to affect the most millions of people — that takes internet companies like Facebook. Yet according to the Government Accountability Office, the U.S. really doesn’t have comprehensive internet privacy laws. Alicia Cackley, director of financial markets and community investment issues at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for how such legislation might look.

