Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It was a call for a contractor to do something deceptively simple — so simple that anyone or any company could do it. Still, the agency asked for experience. It thought it had found the right company but the losing bidder protested. To discuss why the bidder lost, procurement attorney Joe Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.