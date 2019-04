Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like the jammed six-lane street in front of it, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, always seems to harbor construction activity. We last checked in on progress two years ago — but dump trucks were spotted coming and going just the other day. For a progress report, Walter Reed Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Theresa Lavoie checked in with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

