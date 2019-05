Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Video cameras are everywhere. Now the Intelligence Community seeks better ways to use the data they produce. It looks to the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to find companies that can help collect data from large camera networks. For what this project is all about, program manager Lars Ericson joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

