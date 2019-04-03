What can social media teach DoD about R&D?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency thinks social media platforms might be able to teach the research and development community a thing or two about how to quickly connect information from around the globe. DARPA has just launched a new platform, called Polyplexus, which officials think might be able to dramatically speed up the research and development process by soliciting evidence about scientific questions from a global community and sharing ideas in real time. John Main is the program manager in DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office. He spoke with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about how Polyplexus works, and why DARPA built it. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

