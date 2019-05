Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army recently made one of the biggest changes to its enlistment promotion program in decades. The system is based more on merit than seniority, and Army brass hope it will boost retention and efficiency. For Federal Drive with Tom Temin, Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione spoke with Sergeant Major Mark Clark of the Directorate for Military Personnel Management about what the changes mean.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.