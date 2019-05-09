Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

DoD program offers children of service members a place to communicate

May 9, 2019 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
4 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Children of service members face a host of unique life challenges, like stress and worry of having a parent deployed. For support, the Defense Department created the Military Kids Connect program, which includes a website to give them a platform for communicating with other youngsters in military families. The website was just updated with new content and features. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with the psychologist for the Connected Health branch at the Defense Health Agency Dr. Kelly Blasko for Federal Drive with Tom Temin. 

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Connected Health Branch of the Defense Health Agency Defense DoD Federal Drive Kelly Blasko Military Kids Connect Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.