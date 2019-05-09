DoD program offers children of service members a place to communicate

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Children of service members face a host of unique life challenges, like stress and worry of having a parent deployed. For support, the Defense Department created the Military Kids Connect program, which includes a website to give them a platform for communicating with other youngsters in military families. The website was just updated with new content and features. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with the psychologist for the Connected Health branch at the Defense Health Agency Dr. Kelly Blasko for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

