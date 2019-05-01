Lack of spare parts keeping military services’ fleet of F-35 aircraft grounded

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The military services’ fleets of operational F-35 aircraft are continuing to grow, and pilots say the fifth-generation fighter is a game changer. But it’s spending a lot more time on the ground than commanders would like. According to the Government Accountability Office, only 27% of the operational aircraft are completely ready to perform all their missions. The problem, by and large, is a lack of spare parts. Diana Maurer, director of defense capabilities and management at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the root causes of the shortage of parts, which are managed as a global pool for three U.S. services and about a dozen foreign partners.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.