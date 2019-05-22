Military Invention Day gives DoD agencies a chance to show off innovations

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Museum of American History just held its third annual Military Invention Day. The event gave Defense Department agencies a chance to show off the innovations they’re working on and bring a little military futurism to the civilian world. Arthur Daemmrich, director of the Lemolson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and Miranda Summers-Lowe, curator of armed forces history at the National Museum of American History spoke with Federal News Network’s Scott Maucione about the event for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

