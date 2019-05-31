Sammies finalist revolutionizing airports with facial recognition technology

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If you’ve been surprised by how smoothly airport processing can be for international travel, you might want to thank this individual. His long time work in the practical, real world application of facial recognition is in some ways revolutionizing the airport experience. John Wagner is deputy executive assistant commissioner for field operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more explanation.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.