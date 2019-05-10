SBA gives developers opportunity to leverage data to speed up disaster recovery

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In the aftermath of natural disasters, small businesses can get overwhelmed trying to get back up and running. But as part of Small Business Week the Small Business Administration partnered with Visa for its second annual hackathon. It gives developers an opportunity to leverage government data, and build tools to speed up disaster recovery. SBA Chief Information Officer Maria Roat served as a judge for the hackathon. She gave Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman results of this year’s hackathon for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.