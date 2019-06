Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

New software comes out every minute. But how often does a new metal spring into action? NASA Glenn Research Center materials research engineer Othmane Benafan found a way to produce a miracle metal in quantities large enough to build an airplane shape-shifting wings. For this potentially revolutionary work, he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

