The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights was tasked by Congress to develop a modernized process for alternative dispute resolution. It has done so, within the 180-day deadline. Susan Tsui Grundmann, executive director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss how it works and how they developed it.

