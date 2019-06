Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services receives more than 8 million requests a year from foreign visitors who wish to extend their stay in the country. As one might expect there’s a lot of paperwork and a lot of disparate systems involved. Now USCIS is embarking on an e-processing initiative, starting with those extension requests. Tammy Meckley, associate director for immigration records and identity services, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

