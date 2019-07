Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the Transportation Security Administration, airport screening doesn’t just happen. The agency’s security operations unit is constantly refining and testing how well procedures prevent guns and other prohibited items from making it through. But the Government Accountability Office found tht TSA could do better in how it manages its covert testing program. Charles Johnson, GAO’s managing director for Homeland Security and Justice Issues, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

