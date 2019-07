Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like the rest of America, the military has ongoing challenges with obesity and physical readiness of its troops. Now an academic study found that a low-carb diet known as ketogenic might help. For what that is and why it might be useful, Jeff Volek, professor of kinesiology at The Ohio State University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

