Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Taxpayer First Act which President Trump signed into law earlier this month included reforms to the IRS whistleblower program. Dean Zerbe is National Managing Director of the Alliantgroup and Senior Policy Analyst at the National Whistleblower Center, thinks they’re an improvement — he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.