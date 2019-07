Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In a program to halt illegal substances from coming into the U.S. by mail, the Postal Service has a cooperative program with Customs and Border Protection. It sends CBP data about foreign inbound packages and will hold some deemed suspicious. But there are holes in the program. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the audit director for the Postal Inspector General, Joseph Wolski.

