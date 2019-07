Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Improper payments cost the government upwards of $150 billion a year. There’s a law for that. It’s called the Improper Payments Elimination and Recovery Act (IPERA). The Department of Veterans Affairs’ office of inspector general checked into how closely the agency met its IPERA obligations last year. VA Inspector General Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share his findings.

