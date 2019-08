Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

To make sure its nursing homes are up to snuff, the Department of Veterans Affairs uses contracted inspectors. But it doesn’t always keep tabs on the contractors, and the nursing home information on its website leaves out a few things. For more details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Sharon Silas, acting director for Health Care Issues at the Government Accountability Office.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.