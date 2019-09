Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Kidney cancer is among the most deadly and hard-to-fight forms of cancer. But breakthroughs have been occurring and lives saved thanks to the work of Dr. Marson Linehan. He’s chief of the urologic oncology branch of the National Cancer Institute and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his efforts.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.