Federal law enforcement officers are upset with legislation introduced by Democratic Reps. Lacy Clay (Mo.) and Ro Khanna (Calif.). The Peace Act would change the federal standard for use of force by making it allowable only to prevent imminent death or serious injury. Don Mihalek and Pat O’Carroll, the incoming and outgoing executive directors of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to share their objections.

