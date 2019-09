Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Veteran suicide presents one of the most troubling and persistent challenges to the Department of Veterans Affairs and to anyone concerned with veteran welfare. September is national suicide prevention month, and one program is showing promise. BraveHearts is an organization dedicated to horsemanship as a way to help those at risk of suicide. Meggan Hill-McQueeney, BraveHeart CEO, and Kyle Farbman, an Army veteran who served as a musician, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

