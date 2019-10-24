Advice offered to agencies for coping with new transparency requirements

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Not many things in Congress draw bipartisan support, but one law that did was a new transparency law , The Foundation for Evidence-based Policy-Making Act, as well as its companion Open Data Act. But the laws, enacted in January, ask a lot of federal agencies. Former White House controller Dave Mader provided Federal Drive with Tom Temin the highlights of detailed advice for agencies published by the Data Foundation.

