Advice offered to agencies for coping with new transparency requirements

October 24, 2019 11:07 am
 
Not many things in Congress draw bipartisan support, but one law that did was a new transparency law , The Foundation for Evidence-based Policy-Making Act, as well as its companion Open Data Act. But the laws, enacted in January, ask a lot of federal agencies. Former White House controller Dave Mader provided Federal Drive with Tom Temin the highlights of detailed advice for agencies published by the Data Foundation.

