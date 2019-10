Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If your agency is a tenant on an Air Force base, and the Air Force needs the space, you’ve pretty much got to pick up and move. That was the case for the Customs and Border Protection’s National Air Security Operations Center. It didn’t move far, but it did open up a brand new center, cutting the ribbon just a month ago. National Air Security Operations Center Director W. Hunter Robinson had the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

