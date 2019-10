Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When disasters occur, the Red Cross is among the first of the first responders. It and FEMA are supposed to coordinate with local air providers to make sure victims get what they need. But three hurricanes in 2017 showed the planning and coordination needs a little sharpening. Kathryn Larin is director of Education, Workforce, and Income Security Issues at the Government Accountability Office. She talked about some of those shortcomings on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

