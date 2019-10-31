Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Wounded Warrior Project releases 2019 annual survey results

October 31, 2019 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the past 10 years, the Wounded Warrior Project’s Annual Warrior Survey has gauged the status of US veterans and how well the services meant to care for them are doing. This year’s results came out Wednesday. For what’s in it, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with the Project’s Director of Metrics, Melanie Mousseau, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Melanie Mousseau Tom Temin Federal Drive Veterans Affairs Wounded Warrior Project

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union