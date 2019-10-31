Wounded Warrior Project releases 2019 annual survey results

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the past 10 years, the Wounded Warrior Project’s Annual Warrior Survey has gauged the status of US veterans and how well the services meant to care for them are doing. This year’s results came out Wednesday. For what’s in it, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with the Project’s Director of Metrics, Melanie Mousseau, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

