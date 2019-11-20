Army is spending big on the next generation of combat vehicles

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it moves, the Army goes by some sort of vehicle. It’s vast fleet, though, is getting old and worn out. So it’s starting to spend big on refurbishing and developing the next generation of combat vehicles. With some numbers on this growing market, Frost and Sullivan senior aerospace and defense analyst John Hernandez joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

