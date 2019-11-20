Listen Live Sports

Army is spending big on the next generation of combat vehicles

November 20, 2019 11:53 am
 
When it moves, the Army goes by some sort of vehicle. It’s vast fleet, though, is getting old and worn out. So it’s starting to spend big on refurbishing and developing the next generation of combat vehicles. With some numbers on this growing market, Frost and Sullivan senior aerospace and defense analyst John Hernandez joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

