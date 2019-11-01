Bureau of the Fiscal Service commissioner honored by NAPA

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s activities and scope are crucial to federal operations, yet it remains obscure to most feds. Its Commissioner, Timothy Gribben, is a respected finance professional with both government and private sector experience. Now he’s been named a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. Gribben joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.