Census Bureau worried short appropriations could hobble 2020 count

November 5, 2019 10:56 am
 
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After years of riding herd on the Census Bureau for getting behind on plans for the 2020 count, now it’s Congress falling down on the job. Howard Fienberg is co-director of the Census Project and said that without full-year, requested appropriations, the bureau will be hobbled. And 2020 is fast approaching. Fienberg joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

