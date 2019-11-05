Census Bureau worried short appropriations could hobble 2020 count

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After years of riding herd on the Census Bureau for getting behind on plans for the 2020 count, now it’s Congress falling down on the job. Howard Fienberg is co-director of the Census Project and said that without full-year, requested appropriations, the bureau will be hobbled. And 2020 is fast approaching. Fienberg joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.