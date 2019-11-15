Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Federal CIOs have seen significant policy changes from OMB lately

November 15, 2019 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal CIOs have gotten a series of policy updates from the Office of Management and Budget over the last couple of years, all aimed at modernizing not just the government’s infrastructure but government itself. Margie Graves has been a big part of the team reworking policy. She is the federal deputy chief information officer and a new fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News chief information officer Federal Drive Management Margie Graves National Academy of Public Administration OMB People Policy Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted