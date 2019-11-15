Federal CIOs have seen significant policy changes from OMB lately

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal CIOs have gotten a series of policy updates from the Office of Management and Budget over the last couple of years, all aimed at modernizing not just the government’s infrastructure but government itself. Margie Graves has been a big part of the team reworking policy. She is the federal deputy chief information officer and a new fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

