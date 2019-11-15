Listen Live Sports

‘Perfect storm’ of degrading highway infrastructure, delayed improvements and inadequate funding

November 15, 2019 9:16 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

It doesn’t take a long drive to realize how badly the interstate highway system has aged. Norman Augustine spearheaded a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine look at how the federal government can deal with old and in some cases obsolete roads. The former Lockheed Martin chairman and CEO joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for highlights of the findings.

