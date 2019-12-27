Air traffic controllers technically don’t have paid parental leave yet

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The new paid parental leave program for federal employees has been praised as a major win for the federal workforce. Lawmakers agreed to include the new benefit in this year’s massive defense policy bill. Federal employees would have access to 12 weeks of paid parental leave starting in October 2020. But turns out not *all* federal employees are covered. Tens of thousands of air traffic controllers are among those who technically don’t have access yet to this new benefit. Trish Gilbert is the executive vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. She spoke with Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

