GAO says progress mixed for making federal research more accessible

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The government spends $135 billion a year on research and development. Yet much of it remains inaccessible to the public. Since 2013, agencies have been under a mandate from the Office of Science and Technology Policy to make federally funded research and research data more accessible. Results have been mixed. For the latest, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the managing director for science, technology assessment and analytic issues at the Government Accountability Office, John Neumann.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.