State Dept. opens diplomatic security training site in Virginia

Diplomatic security is a serious business for the State Department. To bolster efforts to protect staff members working around the world, the Diplomatic Security Service recently opened an extensive training facility at an Army National Guard complex in Virginia. The Assistant Secretary of State for diplomatic security, Michael Evanoff, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for details on the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center.

