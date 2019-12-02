Two bills in Congress take aim at PFAS chemical levels in drinking water

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A House bill would require the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate water levels of a group of chemicals called Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The 2020 National Defense Authorization bill also takes on the human-made chemicals. For some insight into what’s going on, the Environmental Working Group’s Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio.

