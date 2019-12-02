Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Two bills in Congress take aim at PFAS chemical levels in drinking water

December 2, 2019 8:47 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A House bill would require the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate water levels of a group of chemicals called Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The 2020 National Defense Authorization bill also takes on the human-made chemicals. For some insight into what’s going on, the Environmental Working Group’s Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress Environmental Protection Agency Federal Drive Legislation National Defense Authorization Act PFAS Policy Scott Faber Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle