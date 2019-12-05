Listen Live Sports

What happens to federal contractors who unintentionally ‘misrepresent’ themselves?

December 5, 2019 10:49 am
 
A main principle of federal contracting is that bidders have to tell the truth. Lying, or in legalese “material misrepresentations” can get someone disqualified. But what if the misrepresentation was unintended or inadvertent? A couple of subtleties creep in, as Federal Drive with Tom Temin learned from procurement attorney Joe Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

