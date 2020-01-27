Listen Live Sports

Bipartisan legislation proposed to end reverse auctions of federal construction projects

January 27, 2020 9:28 am
 
Two members of Congress, one from each party, have introduced legislation to end the use of reverse auctions when buying federal and federally-funded construction projects. One of the sponsors is North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, the other is California Democrat Ro Khanna — the latter of whom joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more.

