Bipartisan legislation proposed to end reverse auctions of federal construction projects

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Two members of Congress, one from each party, have introduced legislation to end the use of reverse auctions when buying federal and federally-funded construction projects. One of the sponsors is North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, the other is California Democrat Ro Khanna — the latter of whom joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.