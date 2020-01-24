DHS releases list of the most dangerous software flaws



Since the first compilation, software programs have contained errors from programmers that malicious hackers discover and exploit. If you want to know the most current dangerous software errors, you need look no further than the Common Weakness Enumeration list maintained by the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute. For the latest on the list and how they maintain it, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to project leader Chris Levendis of the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute and Scott Randels, director of the Federally Funded Research and Development Center program management office — both at the DHS Science and Technology Directorate.

