GAO issues primer on how DoD weapons system should work

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The basic requirement of weapons systems whether hand-held or mounted on a billion-dollar platform is to fire when you pull the trigger. And that’s actually a tall order given the complexity of today’s military systems. The Government Accountability Office has published a sort of primer on how the Defense Department should ensure reliability in its weapons. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Nate Tranquilli, GAO’s assistant director of the Contracting and National Security Acquisitions team, for the highlights.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.