GAO report uncovers dozens of federal contractors using shell companies

January 8, 2020 11:11 am
 
A recent Government Accountability Office report pointed out 32 cases of federal contractors using shell companies to hide work being done by foreign companies. It’s an old problem and with some recommendations for how to get past it, Project on Government Oversight investigator Neil Gordon joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

