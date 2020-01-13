Listen Live Sports

Impeachment hangs over new week in Congress

January 13, 2020 10:16 am
 
It’s amazing what a difference a week can make. A drone strike on a terrorist, an airline shootdown, and maybe the transmittal of an impeachment document from one end of the Capitol to the other. With the holidays past and cold weather ahead, is there something to be said for taking a little pity on our elected representatives? For a quick look at the week before us, Fulcrum Editor-in-Chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

