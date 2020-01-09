Listen Live Sports

Navy’s request for weapons contract sparks messy protest

January 9, 2020 11:54 am
 
The Navy got a lesson in procurement when it set out to buy weapons with scopes for use by special forces. The winning, low-priced bidder was then asked to substitute a crucial part with a more expensive one. That led to a messy protest. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the details from procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

