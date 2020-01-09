Navy’s request for weapons contract sparks messy protest

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Navy got a lesson in procurement when it set out to buy weapons with scopes for use by special forces. The winning, low-priced bidder was then asked to substitute a crucial part with a more expensive one. That led to a messy protest. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the details from procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

