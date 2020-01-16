Listen Live Sports

Tech readiness assessments can gauge weapons risks, usefulness

January 16, 2020 8:59 am
 
For the military, the constant insertion of new technologies into weapons and other systems is important to maintaining a competitive edge. But new technology can be risky. That’s where technology readiness assessments, or TRAs, come in. If done right, TRAs can help agencies know when a technology is ready for use without undue risk. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the chief scientist at the Government Accountability Office, Tim Persons.

